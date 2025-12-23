Azerbaijan sees rise in politically motivated cyberattacks, says official

The number of politically motivated cyberattacks on government institutions in Azerbaijan has recently increased, said Ilgar Musayev, head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security, said at the 7th Summit of Information Security Heads of State Bodies held in Nakhchivan, as quoted by Report.

"Recently, the number of politically motivated attacks on government institutions has grown. In many cases, the main target is not the information system itself, but the human factor-the carrier of information," Musayev emphasized.

He added that the service conducts around-the-clock monitoring of government information resources, and a special report based on the analysis has already been prepared and submitted to the country's top leadership.