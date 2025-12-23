Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Minister Nabiyev: Digital environment brings both opportunities and risks for children

    Domestic policy
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 12:17
    Minister Nabiyev: Digital environment brings both opportunities and risks for children

    While the digital environment creates equal opportunities for children, it also poses certain risks for them, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, said at the international conference in Baku on protecting children in the digital environment.

    According to Report, Nabiyev underlined that fully turning opportunities into benefits depends on cooperation between the state and parents: "Providing digital education, establishing a regulatory and legal framework, and defining mechanisms for state regulation of cyberspace are the main directions."

    Rashad Nabiyev digital environment children
    Rəşad Nəbiyev: Rəqəmsal mühit uşaqlar üçün müəyyən təhlükə də yaradır
    Рашад Набиев: Цифровая среда несет как возможности, так и риски для детей

    Latest News

    13:41

    President Ilham Aliyev visits Karkijahan settlement in Khankendi

    Domestic policy
    13:30

    AzStateNet detects 751 APT cyberattack indicators in 11 months

    ICT
    13:18

    Samad Bashirli: Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur open to joint investment with Turkiye

    Energy
    13:14

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:00

    Volume of BTC oil transportation via Türkiye drops over 7%

    Energy
    12:59

    Baku's Icherisheher plans smart systems and digital heritage management

    Domestic policy
    12:57

    Minister: Türkiye to tighten children safety rules in digital environment

    Foreign policy
    12:52

    AZAL says investigation into plane crash could take years

    Infrastructure
    12:47

    UN official stresses importance of children's safety in digital world

    Social security
    All News Feed