Minister Nabiyev: Digital environment brings both opportunities and risks for children

While the digital environment creates equal opportunities for children, it also poses certain risks for them, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, said at the international conference in Baku on protecting children in the digital environment.

According to Report, Nabiyev underlined that fully turning opportunities into benefits depends on cooperation between the state and parents: "Providing digital education, establishing a regulatory and legal framework, and defining mechanisms for state regulation of cyberspace are the main directions."