Turkish VP: Zangazur corridor to boost Türkiye–Europe integration

The opening of the Zangazur corridor will significantly increase the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor as an international transport and logistics route, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said at the 2nd Türkiye–Azerbaijan Investment Forum in Baku, Report informs.

The vice president mentioned that start of the Russia–Ukraine war has further increased the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor, with Azerbaijan being one of its key components: "The implementation of the Zangazur connection will create new opportunities for stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus, while also strengthening integration among Central Asia, Turkic states, Türkiye, and Europe."

Yilmaz also noted that Azerbaijan plays an important role both regionally and globally, and is one of the main partners in the development of the Middle Corridor.