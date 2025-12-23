Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Azerbaijan's parliament approves education cooperation protocols with Türkiye

    Milli Majlis
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 12:29
    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (parliament) on Tuesday approved additional protocols to cooperation agreements with Türkiye in the fields of education and vocational education.

    The relevant draft laws were discussed during a plenary session of the Milli Majlis, according to Report.

    The documents include an additional protocol to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on cooperation in education signed on October 31, 2017, as well as an additional protocol to the Protocol on cooperation in vocational education dated February 19, 2021.

    The protocols were adopted in a single reading following discussions and a vote.

    Milli Majlis Azerbaijan Turkiye education protocol
    Parlament Azərbaycanla Türkiyə arasındakı təhsillə əlaqədar əməkdaşlıq sazişlərinə əlavə protokolları təsdiqləyib
    Парламент Азербайджана утвердил протоколы к соглашениям о сотрудничестве в сфере образования с Турцией

