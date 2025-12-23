Azerbaijan's parliament approves education cooperation protocols with Türkiye
Milli Majlis
- 23 December, 2025
- 12:29
Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (parliament) on Tuesday approved additional protocols to cooperation agreements with Türkiye in the fields of education and vocational education.
The relevant draft laws were discussed during a plenary session of the Milli Majlis, according to Report.
The documents include an additional protocol to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on cooperation in education signed on October 31, 2017, as well as an additional protocol to the Protocol on cooperation in vocational education dated February 19, 2021.
The protocols were adopted in a single reading following discussions and a vote.
