Türkiye-Azerbaijan ties at strongest point in history, says trade minister

Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations are experiencing their best period in history, Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat said at the 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum held in Baku.

According to Report, Bolat noted that relations between the two countries, guided by the principle of "One nation, two states," have reached the highest level under the leadership of Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev.

"We are living a peak period in politics, diplomacy, and across all areas of the economy-energy, transport, agriculture, trade, industry, as well as education, culture, tourism, and social sectors," the minister said. He added that Azerbaijan's achievements since gaining independence and the current level of bilateral relations are a source of pride and satisfaction.

Bolat emphasized that Türkiye-Azerbaijan economic cooperation has made significant progress, particularly in the energy sector. He highlighted major projects such as the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Trans-Anatolian and Trans-Adriatic gas pipelines, and the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway as key contributors to deepening bilateral ties.

He also noted rapid growth in trade relations, stating that over the past decade, bilateral trade turnover has more than tripled, rising from $2.4 billion to $8 billion. Türkiye ranks second among destinations for Azerbaijan's exports and third among sources of its imports.

"Our goal should be to make mutual trade the top component of our overall trade volumes," Bolat said, adding that Azerbaijan serves as a crucial hub for Türkiye's access to CIS countries and the broader Turkic world.