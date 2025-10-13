Opening ceremony of Spiritual Values ​​Day taking place at Karabakh University in Azerbaijan

As part of Spiritual Values ​​Week, the opening ceremony of the Spiritual Values Day has ​​kicked off at Karabakh University in Azerbaijan's Khankandi, Report informs.

The project is being implemented jointly by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Karabakh University, the Azerbaijan Theological Institute, and the Foundation for the Promotion of Spiritual Values.

The event is being attended by Ramin Mammadov, chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, and other officials.

Following the opening ceremony, lectures on national and spiritual values ​​will be given by faculty from Karabakh University and the Theological Institute.

A literary and artistic program will conclude with the participation of students from the university's Faculty of Arts.