Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva issues statement over 36th anniversary of January 20 tragedy

Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva has issued a statement on the 36th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Report informs.

The statement notes that 36 years have passed since the night of January 19-20, 1990, when former Soviet armed forces intervened militarily against the civilian population to suppress the national will and demands for independence of the Azerbaijani people by force.

"This bloody act against humanity grossly violated the provisions of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and other international human rights instruments. The tragedy of January 20, which resulted in mass casualties, is, in its essence and scale, one of the most horrific crimes committed in the 20th century.

As the Ombudsperson, I would like to emphasize that an objective and comprehensive investigation of the January 20 tragedy through the prism of international law, recognition of these events as a crime against humanity, and ensuring legal accountability not only for the perpetrators but also for all responsible persons involved in the decision-making process are essential for restoring justice.

I call on international organizations, especially the relevant UN mechanisms, to demonstrate a principled position in this regard, cooperate to bring those responsible for the events of January 20 to justice, and provide a legal assessment of this bloody act."