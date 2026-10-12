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    Official luncheon hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Cambodian Prime Minister

    Domestic policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 14:10
    Official luncheon hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Cambodian Prime Minister

    An official luncheon was hosted on October 12 on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet and First Lady Pich Chanmony, according to Report.

    Official luncheon hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Cambodian Prime Minister
    Official luncheon hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Cambodian Prime Minister
    Official luncheon hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Cambodian Prime Minister
    Official luncheon hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Cambodian Prime Minister
    Ilham Aliyev Hun Manet Azerbaijan-Cambodia relations Mehriban Aliyeva
    Photo
    İlham Əliyevin adından Kamboca Baş nazirinin şərəfinə rəsmi nahar verilib
    Photo
    От имени президента Ильхама Алиева дан официальный обед в честь премьер-министра Камбоджи
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