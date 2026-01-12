Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Number of marriages, divorces in Azerbaijan down in 2025

    Domestic policy
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 14:43
    Number of marriages, divorces in Azerbaijan down in 2025

    In 2025, 48,477 marriages and 20,676 divorces were registered in Azerbaijan, the country's Ministry of Justice told Report.

    Meanwhile, in 2024, a total of 49,498 marriages and 21,581 divorces were recorded countrywide.

    Azerbaijan marriages divorces Ministry of Justice
    Keçən il Azərbaycanda nikah və boşanmaların sayı azalıb
    В Азербайджане в 2025 году сократилось число браков и разводов

    Latest News

    15:23

    Iran says communication lines with US are open

    Region
    15:10

    Norwegian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv

    Other countries
    15:02

    Azerbaijan reduces oil exports by over 5%

    Energy
    14:43

    Number of marriages, divorces in Azerbaijan down in 2025

    Domestic policy
    14:33

    Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance's return on funds in SOFAZ falls

    Finance
    14:26

    Georgian PM travels to UAE to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit

    Region
    14:21

    Azerbaijan starts importing pepper from another two countries

    Business
    14:11

    Zelenskyy proposes Ukrainian parliament extend martial law for 90 days

    Region
    14:06
    Photo

    Azerbaijani minister of agriculture meets with Israeli counterpart

    Finance
    All News Feed