Number of marriages, divorces in Azerbaijan down in 2025
- 12 January, 2026
- 14:43
In 2025, 48,477 marriages and 20,676 divorces were registered in Azerbaijan, the country's Ministry of Justice told Report.
Meanwhile, in 2024, a total of 49,498 marriages and 21,581 divorces were recorded countrywide.
