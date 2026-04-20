Nakhchivan to host 'Return to Western Azerbaijan' event

The third festival-congress titled "Return to Western Azerbaijan" will be held in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to Report, the event is scheduled for June 18–19 in Ordubad. It will be jointly organized by the presidential plenipotentiary representation in Nakhchivan, the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, Nakhchivan State University, and the Western Azerbaijan Community.

During the congress segment, scholars, researchers, and public figures will present reports on the realities of Western Azerbaijan, its historical heritage, and prospects for return.

The festival program will feature presentations showcasing national and cultural values, works of art, and themes of unity.