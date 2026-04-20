Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Nakhchivan to host 'Return to Western Azerbaijan' event

    Domestic policy
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 16:11
    Nakhchivan to host 'Return to Western Azerbaijan' event

    The third festival-congress titled "Return to Western Azerbaijan" will be held in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    According to Report, the event is scheduled for June 18–19 in Ordubad. It will be jointly organized by the presidential plenipotentiary representation in Nakhchivan, the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, Nakhchivan State University, and the Western Azerbaijan Community.

    During the congress segment, scholars, researchers, and public figures will present reports on the realities of Western Azerbaijan, its historical heritage, and prospects for return.

    The festival program will feature presentations showcasing national and cultural values, works of art, and themes of unity.

    Western Azerbaijan Community Ministry of Science and Education Nakhchivan State University
    Naxçıvanda III "Qərbi Azərbaycana Qayıdış" festival-konqresi keçiriləcək
    В Нахчыване пройдет 3-й фестиваль-конгресс "Возвращение в Западный Азербайджан"

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