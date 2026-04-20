Nakhchivan to host 'Return to Western Azerbaijan' event
Domestic policy
- 20 April, 2026
- 16:11
The third festival-congress titled "Return to Western Azerbaijan" will be held in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
According to Report, the event is scheduled for June 18–19 in Ordubad. It will be jointly organized by the presidential plenipotentiary representation in Nakhchivan, the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, Nakhchivan State University, and the Western Azerbaijan Community.
During the congress segment, scholars, researchers, and public figures will present reports on the realities of Western Azerbaijan, its historical heritage, and prospects for return.
The festival program will feature presentations showcasing national and cultural values, works of art, and themes of unity.
Latest News
20:37
Trump says Iran truce extension unlikely, Hormuz stays shutOther countries
20:15
Trump claims Israel never 'talked' him into launching war on IranOther countries
19:57
Photo
Azerbaijan's Economic Council convenes meeting on agricultural developmentEconomy
19:45
Pakistan's Sharif, EU's Costa discuss regional stabilityOther countries
19:33
Photo
Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits AzerbaijanMilitary
19:16
Hezbollah MP says group will break Israel's 'yellow line,' won't disarmOther countries
19:04
Hungary's cabinet takes shape after Tisza election winOther countries
18:51
Azerbaijan's persimmon exports fall in Jan-MarBusiness
18:44