MP: Financial stability will prevail in Azerbaijan this year

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Financial stability will prevail in Azerbaijan this year. Many national currencies, including Azerbaijani manat were shaken by hiking interest rate of US dollar and slumping oil prices. Azerbaijani government takes significant action to restore stability of manat and maintain economic development of the country”.

Head of department of political analysis and forecasting of the executive secretariat of ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), deputy head of security and anti-corruption committee of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), Aydin Mirzazade told Report.

He noted that new phase of regional development has been launched: “Advantages provided for entrepreneurs, huge government support to improvement of infrastructure in regions, the process of construction of social houses should vitalize economic life in regions and stimulate social life and creation of new jobs. I think time-stream and circumstances will stimulate other developments as well. As you know, the government established Financial Market Supervision Chamber, converted some government agencies into public legal entities, introduced amnesty to debts of entrepreneurs. All these measures will push economic growth and bolster financial stability”.

Deputy head of committee predicted some improvement in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in 2017: “We expect some developments in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Because it’s time to solve this problem. Azerbaijan has gained a power as a state and will not tolerate part of its lands to remain under Armenian occupation. International legislation is on our side. Our country suggested all possible compromises to Armenian side. Problem must be solved. But it is difficult to predict the exact scheme of this settlement. General analysis reveal that we are approaching finish”.