Mikayil Jabbarov congratulates Azerbaijani people on State Sovereignty Day

Today marks a significant date in Azerbaijan's history, symbolizing the full restoration of the country's state sovereignty, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X.

According to Report, Jabbarov recalled that on September 20, 2023, as a result of the anti-terror measures carried out under the leadership of President and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty were fully ensured.

"We congratulate our people on State Sovereignty Day and wish our country peace and prosperity. We deeply honor the cherished memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this historic achievement," Jabbarov said.