Mikayil Jabbarov congratulates Azerbaijani people on State Sovereignty Day
Domestic policy
- 20 September, 2026
- 12:24
Today marks a significant date in Azerbaijan's history, symbolizing the full restoration of the country's state sovereignty, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X.
According to Report, Jabbarov recalled that on September 20, 2023, as a result of the anti-terror measures carried out under the leadership of President and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty were fully ensured.
"We congratulate our people on State Sovereignty Day and wish our country peace and prosperity. We deeply honor the cherished memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this historic achievement," Jabbarov said.
Latest News
17:55
US may resume attacks on Iran soon, Iranian military saysRegion
17:48
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to PakistanForeign policy
17:30
Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Houthi attacks on RiyadhOther countries
17:10
Photo
TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's KhankandiCultural policy
16:50
Trump makes attempts to resolve conflict in Ukraine - US envoy to UNOther countries
16:30
Ukrainian Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty DayForeign policy
16:10
Iran will keep Strait of Hormuz closed until US accepts its terms - parliamentary speakerRegion
15:50
French diesel prices hit fresh record amid global supply disruptionOther countries
15:31
Photo