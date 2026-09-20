Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Mikayil Jabbarov congratulates Azerbaijani people on State Sovereignty Day

    Domestic policy
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 12:24
    Mikayil Jabbarov congratulates Azerbaijani people on State Sovereignty Day

    Today marks a significant date in Azerbaijan's history, symbolizing the full restoration of the country's state sovereignty, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X.

    According to Report, Jabbarov recalled that on September 20, 2023, as a result of the anti-terror measures carried out under the leadership of President and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty were fully ensured.

    "We congratulate our people on State Sovereignty Day and wish our country peace and prosperity. We deeply honor the cherished memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this historic achievement," Jabbarov said.

    Mikayil Jabbarov State Sovereignty Day
    Mikayıl Cabbarov: Şəhidlərimizin əziz xatirəsini dərin ehtiramla yad edirik
    Микаил Джаббаров: C глубоким уважением чтим память наших шехидов

    Latest News

    17:55

    US may resume attacks on Iran soon, Iranian military says

    Region
    17:48

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistan

    Foreign policy
    17:30

    Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Riyadh

    Other countries
    17:10
    Photo

    TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    Cultural policy
    16:50

    Trump makes attempts to resolve conflict in Ukraine - US envoy to UN

    Other countries
    16:30

    Ukrainian Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

    Foreign policy
    16:10

    Iran will keep Strait of Hormuz closed until US accepts its terms - parliamentary speaker

    Region
    15:50

    French diesel prices hit fresh record amid global supply disruption

    Other countries
    15:31
    Photo

    Khojavand hosts large-scale events for City Day

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed