The significance of Baku as an important center for multilateral diplomacy, dialogue, and cooperation is increasing, as was reflected in a statement by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on the occasion of the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, Report informs.

It was stated that Azerbaijan, as one of the greatest supporters of multilateral diplomacy and cooperation, is always committed to making contributions in this direction as an active member of the Global South.

"Among the numerous achievements of our country in the field of multilateral diplomacy and cooperation in recent years, successful chairmanships of important institutions such as the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), and the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) can be highlighted," the statement reads.

The statement also noted that Azerbaijan's hosting of internationally significant events during 2026, such as the World Urban Forum (WUF13), a meeting dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Islamic Development Bank, World Environment Day (WED26), and the CICA Summit of Heads of State and Government, once again attests to the importance attached to multilateral diplomacy and cooperation and the country's growing prestige as a reliable partner on the international stage.

"Azerbaijan's presidency and hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change has been inscribed in the history of multilateral diplomacy as one of the most successful events. Azerbaijan continues to contribute to the implementation and advancement of historically significant agreements reached at COP29, as well as to sustainable development and climate diplomacy, which has become one of the active areas of our foreign policy. In 2026, our country is expected to host a Regional Climate Week for the first time.

At the same time, decisions have been made in just the last few years to establish structures such as the headquarters of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization and the Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Baku. In addition, during a conference held in Istanbul in April of this year, a historic decision was adopted to establish the headquarters of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network in Baku as well," the statement said.

According to the information, Azerbaijan also advocates for fair geographical representation in international organizations. Along with demonstrating a principled position in this direction, special importance is given to the representation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its citizens in the elected bodies of international organizations. In 2025 alone, successful results were secured for our candidacies to 14 important international bodies. Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to peace, security, and prosperity at both international and regional levels through its active participation in multilateral diplomacy and formats.

April 24 is marked as the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace.