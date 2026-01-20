Memory of January 20 martyrs honored in Astana

An event dedicated to the 36th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy – National Mourning Day – was held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Astana, Kazakhstan, Report informs.

At the beginning of the ceremony, flowers were laid at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected in the embassy building, as well as at the stand dedicated to the memory of the January 20 martyrs.

Participants honored the memory of those who lost their lives with a minute of silence.