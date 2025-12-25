Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on first anniversary of AZAL plane crash

    Domestic policy
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 11:03
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on first anniversary of AZAL plane crash

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her social media accounts marking the first anniversary of the crash involving an aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

    Report presents the post:

    Mehriban Aliyeva First Vice-President AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Mehriban Əliyeva AZAL təyyarəsinin qəzaya uğramasının ildönümü ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    Мехрибан Алиева поделилась публикацией в связи с годовщиной крушения самолета AZAL

    Latest News

    11:28

    Lu Mei: Outgoing year fruitful for Chinese-Azerbaijani relations

    Other
    11:24

    Azerbaijani MFA shares post on first anniversary of AZAL plane crash

    Foreign policy
    11:17

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank issues upgraded 50-manat banknotes into circulation

    Finance
    11:11

    India's Reliance gets one-month US concession to buy Rosneft oil

    Other countries
    11:03

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on first anniversary of AZAL plane crash

    Domestic policy
    10:48

    US Department of Justice gets more documents as part of Epstein case files

    Other countries
    10:37

    Brent crude oil prices fall to $62.24 per barrel

    Energy
    10:32

    S&P upgrades SOCAR rating outlook to positive

    Finance
    10:30

    National Hero's daughter recalls last conversation before fatal AZAL flight

    Incident
    All News Feed