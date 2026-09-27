Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Martyrs' memory commemorated in Khojaly on September 27 - Remembrance Day

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 11:21
    Martyrs' memory commemorated in Khojaly on September 27 - Remembrance Day

    Martyrs' Alley in the city of Khojaly was visited on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day.

    The Department of Public Relations of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankandi city and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts told Report that employees of state institutions and members of the public visited the alley and paid tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the homeland.

    During the visit, flowers were laid at the martyrs' graves and prayers were recited.

    It was noted that the Azerbaijani people have always honored the memory of their heroic sons who were killed in the Patriotic War and other battles. The heroism and self-sacrifice of the martyrs have been etched forever in the history of Azerbaijan.

    Martyrs' memory commemorated in Khojaly on September 27 - Remembrance Day
    Martyrs' memory commemorated in Khojaly on September 27 - Remembrance Day
    Martyrs' memory commemorated in Khojaly on September 27 - Remembrance Day
    Martyrs' memory commemorated in Khojaly on September 27 - Remembrance Day
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