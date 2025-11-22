Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva tour Veterinary Clinic under Lankaran State University

    Domestic policy
    • 22 November, 2025
    • 12:36
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva tour Veterinary Clinic under Lankaran State University

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Alena Aliyeva, toured the Veterinary Clinic established under Lankaran State University, Report informs.

    They were informed about the conditions created at the newly commissioned clinic, including medical rooms, laboratories, and state-of-the-art equipment designed for the examination and treatment of animals. The clinic contributes to protecting the health of both domestic and wild animals and supports the development of practical skills among students of the university's Faculty of Veterinary Science.

    Leyla Aliyeva met with the academic staff and students of the faculty and was briefed on personnel training in the relevant field.

    Leyla Aliyeva Alena Aliyeva Veterinary Clinic Lankaran State University
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva və Alena Əliyeva LDU-nun nəzdində yaradılmış Baytarlıq Klinikası ilə tanış olublar
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева и Алена Алиева ознакомились с ветеринарной клиникой при ЛГУ

