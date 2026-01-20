Jeyhun Bayramov: 'We're constantly working with Azerbaijani citizens in Iran'

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran and the Consulate General in Tabriz are in constant contact with Azerbaijani citizens remaining in Iran, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told Report.

According to the minister, this work is ongoing.

Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijani citizens can contact the embassy and the consulate general if they encounter any difficulties.

"There are no serious problems; the embassy and consulate general are working diligently in this area," he added.