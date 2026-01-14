Ilham Aliyev shares post about his meeting with residents of Aghdara
Domestic policy
- 14 January, 2026
- 09:35
President Ilham Aliyev shared a post about his meeting with residents of the Aghdara district during his visit to Aghdara.
Report presents the post:
Prezident İlham Əliyevin Ağdərə sakinləri ilə görüşü (13.01.2026) pic.twitter.com/Usfx0KKbjr— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) January 14, 2026
Latest News
10:21
TRIPP Project: Yerevan commits to simplify transit to NakhchivanRegion
10:01
Price of Azerbaijani oil rises by over $3Energy
09:55
Kazakhstan to launch extensive exploration for gold, rare earth reservesRegion
09:43
22 killed, 70 injured in Thailand as construction crane falls on trainOther countries
09:35
Ilham Aliyev shares post about his meeting with residents of AghdaraDomestic policy
09:30
CBA currency exchange rates (14.01.2026)Finance
09:21
US to get 74% share in TRIPP Development Company, Armenia - 26%Region
09:21
Two Turkish tourists killed in EthiopiaOther countries
09:13