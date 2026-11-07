Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Ilham Aliyev: Long live the Azerbaijani people! Garabagh is Azerbaijan!

    Domestic policy
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 20:32
    Ilham Aliyev: Long live the Azerbaijani people! Garabagh is Azerbaijan!

    A video about the 44-day Patriotic War has been shared on the official social media accounts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    According to Report, the video is accompanied by the following caption:

    "Long live the Azerbaijani people! Garabagh is Azerbaijan!"

    Ilham Aliyev: Long live the Azerbaijani people! Garabagh is Azerbaijan!

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