Ilham Aliyev awards group of Azerbaijani energy workers
Domestic policy
- 19 October, 2026
- 14:24
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President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding a group of Azerbaijani energy workers.
According to Report, the awards were presented in recognition of their effective work in developing the energy sector.
Bir qrup energetik təltif edilib - Sərəncam
Ильхам Алиев наградил группу азербайджанских энергетиков
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