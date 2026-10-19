Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Ilham Aliyev awards group of Azerbaijani energy workers

    Domestic policy
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 14:24
    Ilham Aliyev awards group of Azerbaijani energy workers

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding a group of Azerbaijani energy workers.

    According to Report, the awards were presented in recognition of their effective work in developing the energy sector.

    Ilham Aliyev
    Bir qrup energetik təltif edilib - Sərəncam
    Ильхам Алиев наградил группу азербайджанских энергетиков
    44 - Tezliklə
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