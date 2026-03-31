Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Human cloning methods off patent table in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 13:39
    Human cloning methods off patent table in Azerbaijan

    Methods of human cloning will not be recognized as patentable objects in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an amendment to the Law "On Patents" in this regard.

    Under the document, methods of human cloning and human clones, methods of modification of the genetic integrity of human germline cells, and the use of human embryos for industrial purposes will not be accepted as patent objects.

    Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Human cloning Amendments to law
    Azərbaycanda insanın klonlaşdırılması üsulları patent obyekti kimi tanınmayacaq
    В Азербайджане введен запрет на патентование методов клонирования человека

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