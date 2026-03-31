Human cloning methods off patent table in Azerbaijan
Domestic policy
- 31 March, 2026
- 13:39
Methods of human cloning will not be recognized as patentable objects in Azerbaijan.
According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an amendment to the Law "On Patents" in this regard.
Under the document, methods of human cloning and human clones, methods of modification of the genetic integrity of human germline cells, and the use of human embryos for industrial purposes will not be accepted as patent objects.
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