Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Heydar Aliyev and his wife Alena Aliyeva visit Victory Monument in Baku

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 16:08
    Heydar Aliyev and his wife Alena Aliyeva visit Victory Monument in Baku

    On November 8, Heydar Aliyev and his wife Alena Aliyeva visited the Victory Monument in Victory Park in Baku on the occasion of Victory Day, according to Report.

    Heydar Aliyev and his wife Alena Aliyeva visit Victory Monument in Baku
    Heydar Aliyev and his wife Alena Aliyeva visit Victory Monument in Baku
    Heydar Aliyev and his wife Alena Aliyeva visit Victory Monument in Baku
    Heydar Aliyev and his wife Alena Aliyeva visit Victory Monument in Baku
    Heydar Aliyev Alena Aliyeva November 8 – Victory Day
    Photo
    Heydər Əliyev və xanımı Alyona Əliyeva Bakıda Zəfər abidəsini ziyarət ediblər
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    Гейдар Алиев и его супруга Алена Алиева посетили памятник Победы в Баку
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