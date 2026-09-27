Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Heads of State Security and Foreign Intelligence Services visit Victory Park

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 13:00
    Heads of State Security and Foreign Intelligence Services visit Victory Park

    Colonel General Ali Naghiyev, head of the State Security Service (SSS) and Colonel General Orkhan Sultanov, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS), visited Victory Park in Baku on September 27 - Remembrance Day.

    According to Report, the officials laid flowers at the monument at the entrance to the memorial complex and paid tribute to the heroic martyrs who lost their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

    Heads of State Security and Foreign Intelligence Services visit Victory Park
    Heads of State Security and Foreign Intelligence Services visit Victory Park
    Heads of State Security and Foreign Intelligence Services visit Victory Park
    Heads of State Security and Foreign Intelligence Services visit Victory Park
    Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day Victory Park
    Photo
    DTX və XKX rəisləri Zəfər parkını ziyarət ediblər
    Photo
    Руководители СГБ и СВР посетили парк Победы
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