Heads of State Security and Foreign Intelligence Services visit Victory Park
Domestic policy
- 27 September, 2026
- 13:00
Colonel General Ali Naghiyev, head of the State Security Service (SSS) and Colonel General Orkhan Sultanov, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS), visited Victory Park in Baku on September 27 - Remembrance Day.
According to Report, the officials laid flowers at the monument at the entrance to the memorial complex and paid tribute to the heroic martyrs who lost their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
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