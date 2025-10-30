Head of Balakan District Executive Authority relieved of his duties
30 October, 2025
- 15:21
Islam Rzayev has been relieved of his duties as head of the Executive Authority of the Balakan District.
According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding decree.
