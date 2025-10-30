Head of Balakan District Executive Authority relieved of his duties

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Islam Rzayev has been relieved of his duties as head of the Executive Authority of the Balakan District.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding decree.

