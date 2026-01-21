Graduation ceremony for young diplomats held in Baku

A graduation ceremony for young diplomats has been held in Baku as part of a Foreign Policy Program jointly organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ADA University.

Report informs, citing the Ministry, that the event was attended by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev, senior officials from the ministry, and participants in the program.

Bayramov and Pashayev congratulated the graduates on completing the program, offering advice and wishing them success in their future professional careers.

The ceremony also featured remarks from Aygun Hajiyeva, adviser to the vice-rector of ADA University and deputy director of the Institute for Development and Diplomacy, as well as Ramam Mammadov, head of the ministry's human resources department. Two program participants also addressed the audience.

The event concluded with the presentation of certificates to the graduates.