First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on President Ilham Aliyev's birthday
Domestic policy
- 24 December, 2025
- 08:22
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of President Ilham Aliyev's birthday, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The post reads: "Dignity, sincerity in every intention and kind heart - those are supreme prayers with no words heard by the Almighty. May the Almighty Allah bless you and our people!"
