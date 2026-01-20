First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on anniversary of 20 January tragedy
Domestic policy
- 20 January, 2026
- 08:55
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her social media accounts on the 36th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The post reads: "I respectfully commemorate the cherished memory of the innocent victims of the 20 January tragedy. May Allah have mercy on all our martyrs!"
Latest News
09:56
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.01.2026)Finance
09:54
Azeri Light crude drops to $68.88 per barrelEnergy
09:52
Gold prices reach new ATHFinance
09:42
Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to PakistanForeign policy
09:41
Oil prices rise amid Trump's threats to raise tariffsEnergy
09:35
Mikayil Jabbarov shares post on anniversary of January 20 tragedyDomestic policy
09:31
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev meets CEO of Carlsberg Group in DavosForeign policy
09:30
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev meets Group Chairman and CEO of DP World in DavosForeign policy
09:21