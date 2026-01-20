Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on anniversary of 20 January tragedy

    Domestic policy
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 08:55
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on anniversary of 20 January tragedy

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her social media accounts on the 36th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The post reads: "I respectfully commemorate the cherished memory of the innocent victims of the 20 January tragedy. May Allah have mercy on all our martyrs!"

    Mehriban Əliyeva 20 Yanvar faciəsinin ildönümü ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    Мехрибан Алиева поделилась публикацией в связи с годовщиной трагедии 20 Января

