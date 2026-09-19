Local anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in the Karabakh region on September 19-20, 2023, became one of the most important events in the centuries-old history of the statehood of the Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijani MP Fatma Yildirim told Report.

According to her, despite the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity as a result of the historic Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, the presence of illegal formations of the Armenian armed forces in Karabakh and the activities of the illegal structure continued to pose a serious threat to the state sovereignty of the country.

"The provocations that occurred in September 2023 further aggravated the situation. It was in such conditions that Azerbaijan began anti-terrorist measures on its sovereign territory in order to restore constitutional order, disarm illegal armed formations, and ensure the country's security. Thanks to the high professionalism, combat training, and military power of the Azerbaijani Army, the enemy was forced to lay down arms and surrender in a short time," the MP said.

Fatma Yildirim emphasized that the agreement reached on September 20, 2023, is of particular importance as an important historical document that consolidated the results of the anti-terrorist measures.

According to her, the main conditions of the agreement were of fundamental importance for ensuring the state sovereignty of Azerbaijan. The document stipulated that the formations of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments located in the Karabakh region must lay down their arms, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm.

In addition, the formations of the Armenian armed forces had to leave the territory of Azerbaijan, and the illegal armed detachments were to be disbanded. One of the main conditions of the agreement was also the handover of all weapons, ammunition, and heavy equipment.

"As a result of the anti-terrorist measures, the illegal structure operating in Karabakh was also forced to announce its self-dissolution. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in his subsequent speeches, specifically noted September 20, 2023, as the day of the full restoration of the country's state sovereignty," the parliamentarian stated.

Yildirim noted that the agreement reached on September 20 and the subsequent processes led to legal, political, and practical results that put an end to the activities of the illegal military-political structure that had existed in Karabakh for many years.

"The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and state power were restored throughout the entire territory of our country. This historic event once again demonstrated Azerbaijan's determination to ensure its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Thanks to the resolute policy of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, the strength of the Azerbaijani Army, and the national solidarity of our people, the grave consequences of the occupation that lasted for about 30 years were eliminated, and state power was restored throughout the entire territory of the country," she said.

The MP emphasized that this victory was achieved at the cost of the martyrs' blood.

"We always deeply revere the bright memory of the heroic martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan during the Patriotic War and the anti-terrorist measures. Their selflessness will forever remain on the glorious pages of Azerbaijan's history," Yildirim stated.

According to her, the tricolor flag of Azerbaijan flying today in Karabakh, the large-scale restoration and construction work in cities and villages, as well as the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands, are the real results of the great Victory.

"Azerbaijan is experiencing a new stage in its history. Large-scale projects, creative work, and the Great Return program implemented in Karabakh and East Zangazur demonstrate the strength and will of our state," the MP noted.

Fatma Yildirim added that the historical result achieved on September 19-20, and especially the conditions of the September 20 agreement, once again confirmed the full fulfillment of the tasks set for the Azerbaijani Army.

"This Victory is one of the most important pages in the chronicle of victories of the Azerbaijani people. The full restoration of our territorial integrity and state sovereignty has become the historical result of the purposeful and resolute policy pursued under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev," the MP added.