Employees in Azerbaijan's statistics sector awarded
Domestic policy
- 20 October, 2025
- 12:01
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award employees in the field of statistics.
Report informs via AZERTAC that, according to the order, for their effective service in organizing statistical work in the country, one employee has been awarded the 3rd degree "For Service to the Fatherland" Order, one the "Progress" Medal, and eight the "For Distinction in Public Service" Medal.
