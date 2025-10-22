Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Elnur Mammadov: Every family returning to Khojaly carries a story of resilience

    Domestic policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 11:29
    Elnur Mammadov: Every family returning to Khojaly carries a story of resilience

    Every family returning to Khojaly brings with it a story of resilience and revival, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said on X.

    According to Report, he noted that under the Great Return program, 54 more families have settled on their ancestral lands:

    "Today, over 50,000 people live and work in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, restoring their homes and schools, and looking forward to a peaceful future."

    Elnur Məmmədov: Xocalıya qayıdan hər bir ailə dözümlülük və yenilənmə hekayəsi daşıyır
    Эльнур Мамедов: Каждая семья, возвращающаяся в Ходжалы, несет историю стойкости

