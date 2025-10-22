Elnur Mammadov: Every family returning to Khojaly carries a story of resilience
Domestic policy
- 22 October, 2025
- 11:29
Every family returning to Khojaly brings with it a story of resilience and revival, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said on X.
According to Report, he noted that under the Great Return program, 54 more families have settled on their ancestral lands:
"Today, over 50,000 people live and work in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, restoring their homes and schools, and looking forward to a peaceful future."
