Director: Examination of remains confirms fatal injuries in 327 cases

Laboratory examinations of the skeletal remains of 327 individuals have confirmed that they sustained injuries incompatible with life, Adalat Hasanov, Director of the Department of Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy, said during the international conference in Baku titled "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons".

According to Report, he noted that following the Patriotic War and the demining of liberated territories, forensic specialists were deployed to Karabakh:

"Skeletal remains from these areas were exhumed by specialized teams and brought to Baku. To conduct examinations determining whether the remains belonged to humans, the Ministry of Health established a second forensic department. As a result of the studies carried out in our laboratory, it was determined that 327 individuals had sustained fatal injuries. After the forensic examinations were completed, the remains were returned to the families of the deceased," Hasanov said.