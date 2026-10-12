Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Cambodian prime minister visits Victory Park in Baku

    Domestic policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 14:12
    Cambodian prime minister visits Victory Park in Baku

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited Victory Park in Baku on October 12.

    According to Report, an honor guard was lined up in the park in honor of the distinguished guest.

    Hun Manet laid a wreath at the Victory Monument during the visit.

    Cambodian prime minister visits Victory Park in Baku
    Cambodian prime minister visits Victory Park in Baku
    Cambodian prime minister visits Victory Park in Baku
    Hun Manet Victory Park Azerbaijan-Cambodia relations
    Photo
    Kambocanın Baş naziri Zəfər parkını ziyarət edib
    Photo
    Премьер Камбоджи побывал в Парке Победы в Баку
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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