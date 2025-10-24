Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Baku hosting international conference SOCGOV 2025

    Domestic policy
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 10:06
    Baku hosting international conference SOCGOV 2025

    Baku is hosting the international conference "SOCGOV 2025: Artificial Intelligence for Humans and Transformation," Report informs.

    The event brings together local and global experts to discuss the future of social services, innovative management approaches, and international best practices.

    As the first conference of its kind in Azerbaijan, SOCGOV 2025 aims to evaluate rapid development prospects in social services through the use of artificial intelligence tools and modern technologies.

    Key topics include resilience and innovation in social protection, digital governance, AI-driven transformation, social inclusion, the future of the labor market, skills development, and digital entrepreneurship.

    More than 350 participants from over 20 countries are expected to attend the event.

    SOCGOV 2025 innovative management Azerbaijan
    Bakıda "SOCGOV 2025: Süni zəka insan və transformasiya üçün" adlı beynəlxalq konfrans keçirilir
    В Баку проходит международная конференция "SOCGOV 2025: ИИ для человека и трансформации"

    Latest News

    10:30

    US Air Force plane crashes in Oklahoma City

    Other countries
    10:20

    Ecuador's president says he was target of attempted poisoning

    Other countries
    10:06

    Baku hosting international conference SOCGOV 2025

    Domestic policy
    09:53

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market rises by over $3

    Energy
    09:39

    Eurasianet: Azerbaijan emerges as key link between Middle East and Caucasus

    Analytics
    09:29

    CBA currency exchange rates (24.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:16

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:01

    20 killed, many injured as bus catches fire after collision in India

    Other countries
    08:51

    US, Qatar to fill gap after EU bans Russian LNG imports

    Other countries
    All News Feed