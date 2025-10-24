Baku hosting international conference SOCGOV 2025

Baku is hosting the international conference "SOCGOV 2025: Artificial Intelligence for Humans and Transformation," Report informs.

The event brings together local and global experts to discuss the future of social services, innovative management approaches, and international best practices.

As the first conference of its kind in Azerbaijan, SOCGOV 2025 aims to evaluate rapid development prospects in social services through the use of artificial intelligence tools and modern technologies.

Key topics include resilience and innovation in social protection, digital governance, AI-driven transformation, social inclusion, the future of the labor market, skills development, and digital entrepreneurship.

More than 350 participants from over 20 countries are expected to attend the event.