Azerbaijani сompanies invest up to $1 billion in Montenegro
Domestic policy
- 20 December, 2025
- 13:23
Azerbaijani companies have invested up to $1 billion in Montenegro, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Montenegro"s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović.
According to Report, Bayramov noted that the current level of trade between the two countries remains unsatisfactory.
He noted that they also discussed cooperation in tourism and exchanged views on the possibility of direct flights between the capitals of the two countries.
