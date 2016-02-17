Azerbaijani President reviews orphanage, school and hospital in Ganja after major overhaul

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has reviewed the city hospital No. 1 named after Abbas Sahhat in Ganja after major overhaul, Report informs.

The head of state was informed that reconstruction work at the hospital, which occupies an area of 3.2 hectares, was launched in 2012.

The 245-bed five-storey hospital has departments of surgery, traumatology, urology, therapy, haemodialysis, neurology, gynecology and skin and venereal diseases. There are also X-ray diagnostics, physiotherapy, ultrasound diagnostics and ECO departments.

The hospital is supplied with modern equipment and devices provided by the world`s leading medical equipment manufacturers.

The hospital employs a 370-man medical staff, including 56 doctors.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a 240-seat orphanage-kindergarten in Ganja after major overhaul.

All conditions have been created here for children.

The Azerbaijani President cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building of the orphanage-kindergarten.

The head of state was informed that the orphanage-kindergarten was built in 1989. The major repair started in August, 2014. The building occupies an area of 13,000 square meters. The green areas were laid out, and amusement facilities installed in the area of the orphanage-kindergarten.

The kindergarten has a gym, a swimming pool, a chess room and a medical point.

There are 164 children in 9 groups. The facility employs 19 people.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of secondary school No. 39 named after Mir Jalal Pashayev in Ganja.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the school.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed about major repair of the school, and construction of the new education block. The facility was commissioned in 1962. In 1978, the school was named after Mir Jalal Pashayev following the death of the prominent writer. One of the prestigious schools in Azerbaijan, it won “Best secondary school” contest in 2009-2010 academic year which was held in accordance with a decree of President Ilham Aliyev. The school currently has an enrollment of 2138 pupils.

The 930-seat building of the school was reconstructed on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The facility covers a total area of 12,000 square meters. The green areas were laid out around the school.

Photo stands reflecting life and activities of national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev were installed in the foyer of the four-storey building.

The 1200-seat new block was built through the budget funding. There are classrooms, three workshops, indoor gyms, a library, labs, a medical point, a canteen, a teachers` room and a 150-seat auditorium here.