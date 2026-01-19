Azerbaijani ombudsman: Fundamental rights were violated during January 20 tragedy

Fundamental human rights, including the right to life, security, freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, were massively violated during the January 20 events, and the basic principles of international law were trampled, Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva said at an event marking the 36th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Report informs.

She stressed that January 20 is not only a day of mourning and sorrow, but also a heroic chapter in the history of the Azerbaijani people.

She noted that on that night, the people of Azerbaijan did not bow to fear, but confronted tanks with bare hands, honorably fighting for freedom, dignity and national will. This sacrifice, she said, laid the moral and political foundation for Azerbaijan's state independence.

Aliyeva recalled that the first open, principled and courageous political and legal assessment of the tragedy was given by National Leader Heydar Aliyev: "On January 21, 1990, despite real threats to his life, he issued a statement at Azerbaijan's permanent representation in Moscow, informing the international community that the bloody crime had been committed directly by the USSR leadership, which was an unprecedented example of political courage at the time."

The ombudsman emphasized that January 20 was not merely the tragedy of a single night, but a historic stage during which the Azerbaijani people's will for freedom, national dignity, civic stance and determination for independence were demonstrated to the world.

She also pointed out that international organizations and the global community failed to give an adequate political and legal response to the crime at that time, adding that "such indifference and injustice later paved the way for more serious crimes in the region, including the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and other crimes against humanity committed against the Azerbaijani people."

Aliyeva stated that the January 20 events should be recognized as a crime against humanity in line with international law, and that all those who ordered and carried out the crime must be held accountable.