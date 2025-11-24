Azerbaijani MP: Zangazur Corridor to benefit all countries

The Zangazur Corridor is a project that will benefit all countries, Azer Allahverenov, a member of the parliament and a board member of Azerbaijan's NGO National Forum, said during a panel discussion at the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, Report informs.

According to him, it is no coincidence that the project has received the support of progressive forces.

"Those progressive forces that support the launch of the Zangazur Corridor today will become active users in the future. This corridor is a project that benefits everyone," the MP said.

Allahverenov emphasized that understanding the project's significance for all countries that will use the transport route is key.