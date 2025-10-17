Azerbaijan to celebrate Fuzuli City Day with fireworks
Domestic policy
- 17 October, 2025
- 10:58
A celebratory fireworks display will be held in Azerbaijan in honor of Fuzuli City Day, Report informs.
Performances, exhibitions, and concerts will be held in the city throughout the day, concluding with a celebratory fireworks display.
Today, Azerbaijan marks the fifth anniversary of Fuzuli's liberation from Armenian occupation. On October 17, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev declared the city and seven villages in the district free. By presidential decree dated July 31, 2023, October 17 will be celebrated annually as Fuzuli City Day.
Latest News
11:54
Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan observes sixfold increase in intense rainfallEcology
11:44
Maldives moves to strategic resettlement policy due to climate risksInfrastructure
11:36
Kuala Lumpur Mayor: Azerbaijan's initiatives are example of local-global synergyInfrastructure
11:29
TURKPA and CICA discuss new partnership opportunitiesForeign policy
11:24
Kyrgyz FM to visit Hungary for strategic council meetingRegion
11:23
Photo
Central Bank of Azerbaijan, World Bank mull expanding financial inclusionFinance
11:15
US envoy, Armenian ambassador discuss situation in South CaucasusRegion
11:09
Photo
Vatican media on opening of restoration project for Commodilla catacombs, with participation of Mehriban AliyevaForeign policy
11:01