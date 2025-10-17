Azerbaijan to celebrate Fuzuli City Day with fireworks

A celebratory fireworks display will be held in Azerbaijan in honor of Fuzuli City Day, Report informs.

Performances, exhibitions, and concerts will be held in the city throughout the day, concluding with a celebratory fireworks display.

Today, Azerbaijan marks the fifth anniversary of Fuzuli's liberation from Armenian occupation. On October 17, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev declared the city and seven villages in the district free. By presidential decree dated July 31, 2023, October 17 will be celebrated annually as Fuzuli City Day.