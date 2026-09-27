Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Azerbaijan's Ombudsman visits Victory Park

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 16:46
    Azerbaijan's Ombudsman visits Victory Park

    Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva and the staff of her office visited Victory Park in Baku on September 27, Remembrance Day.

    The Ombudsman's Office told Report that during the visit, the participants paid deep respect to the memory of the martyrs and laid flowers at the memorial complex.

    Azerbaijan's Ombudsman visits Victory Park
    Azerbaijan's Ombudsman visits Victory Park
    Sabina Aliyeva Victory Park Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day
    Photo
    Ombudsman və rəhbərlik etdiyi kollektiv Zəfər parkını ziyarət edib
    Photo
    Омбудсмен Азербайджана посетила парк Победы
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