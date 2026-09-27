Azerbaijan's Ombudsman visits Victory Park
Domestic policy
- 27 September, 2026
- 16:46
Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva and the staff of her office visited Victory Park in Baku on September 27, Remembrance Day.
The Ombudsman's Office told Report that during the visit, the participants paid deep respect to the memory of the martyrs and laid flowers at the memorial complex.
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