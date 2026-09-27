Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry personnel pay tribute to martyrs at Victory Park

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 11:34
    Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry personnel pay tribute to martyrs at Victory Park

    Personnel of Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) visited Victory Park on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day.

    According to Report, ministry representatives paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs who fell in battles for the country's territorial integrity during the 44-day Patriotic War.

    They laid flowers and wreaths at the Victory Monument.

    Ministry of Internal Affairs Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day Victory Park Victory Monument
    DİN-in şəxsi heyəti Zəfər parkında olub
    Личный состав МВД почтил память шехидов в парке Победы
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