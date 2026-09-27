Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry personnel pay tribute to martyrs at Victory Park
Domestic policy
- 27 September, 2026
- 11:34
Personnel of Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) visited Victory Park on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day.
According to Report, ministry representatives paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs who fell in battles for the country's territorial integrity during the 44-day Patriotic War.
They laid flowers and wreaths at the Victory Monument.
Latest News
17:59
Photo
Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance DayDomestic policy
17:54
Photo
Labor Ministry staff visit Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:47
Photo
ANAMA chief visits Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:33
Photo
Event on Remembrance Day held in DashkasanDomestic policy
17:26
Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrsRegion
17:15
Photo
Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance DayDiaspora
17:11
Photo
UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underwayFootball
17:00
Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitudeDomestic policy
16:54
Video