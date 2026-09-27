Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Azerbaijan's Health Ministry leadership and staff visit Victory Park

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 16:42
    Azerbaijan's Health Ministry leadership and staff visit Victory Park

    The leadership and staff of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health visited Victory Park on September 27 - Remembrance Day.

    The ministry told Report that the participants laid flowers at the memorial stone and paid deep respect to the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives in the Patriotic War and for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

    Azerbaijan's Health Ministry leadership and staff visit Victory Park
    Azerbaijan's Health Ministry leadership and staff visit Victory Park
    Azerbaijan's Health Ministry leadership and staff visit Victory Park
    Azerbaijan's Health Ministry leadership and staff visit Victory Park
    Azerbaijan's Health Ministry leadership and staff visit Victory Park
    Azerbaijan's Health Ministry leadership and staff visit Victory Park
    Azerbaijan's Health Ministry leadership and staff visit Victory Park
    Azerbaijan's Health Ministry leadership and staff visit Victory Park
    Ministry of Health Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day
    Photo
    Səhiyyə Nazirliyinin rəhbərliyi Zəfər parkını ziyarət edib
    Photo
    Руководство и коллектив Минздрава посетили Парк Победы
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:59
    Photo

    Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance Day

    Domestic policy
    17:54
    Photo

    Labor Ministry staff visit Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:47
    Photo

    ANAMA chief visits Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:33
    Photo

    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan

    Domestic policy
    17:26

    Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrs

    Region
    17:15
    Photo

    Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance Day

    Diaspora
    17:11
    Photo

    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway

    Football
    17:00

    Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitude

    Domestic policy
    16:54
    Video

    New teaser released for feature film '44' about Patriotic War

    Art
    All News Feed