Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry leadership visits Victory Park

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 16:01
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry leadership visits Victory Park

    The leadership of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs visited Victory Park in Baku on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day.

    The ministry told Report that the officials laid flowers at the monument and paid deep respect to the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's independence, sovereignty and restoration of its territorial integrity.

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry leadership visits Victory Park
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry leadership visits Victory Park
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry leadership visits Victory Park
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry leadership visits Victory Park
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry leadership visits Victory Park
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry leadership visits Victory Park
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry leadership visits Victory Park

    Azerbaijani MFA Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day Victory Park
    Photo
    Azərbaycan XİN-in rəhbər heyəti Zəfər parkını ziyarət edib
    Photo
    Руководство МИД посетило парк Победы
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