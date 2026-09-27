Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry leadership visits Victory Park
Domestic policy
- 27 September, 2026
- 16:01
The leadership of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs visited Victory Park in Baku on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day.
The ministry told Report that the officials laid flowers at the monument and paid deep respect to the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's independence, sovereignty and restoration of its territorial integrity.
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