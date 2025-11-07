Azerbaijan's compulsory health insurance to cover detained foreigners

Compulsory health insurance services in Azerbaijan will also be provided to foreigners and stateless persons in prison, Report informs.

President Ilham Aliyev approved the Law on Amendments to the Law On Health Insurance in this regard.

The amendments expand the range of policyholders and insured persons under compulsory health insurance.

According to paragraph 15-2.1 of the law, insured persons include citizens of Azerbaijan, persons who have received refugee status in the country and are under the guardianship of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Azerbaijan, as well as foreigners and stateless persons who are detained or serving a fixed-term or life sentence (except for those serving sentences in open type detention facilities).