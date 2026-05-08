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    Azerbaijan relocates 98 more families to Aghdam, Khojavand cities

    Domestic policy
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 09:03
    Azerbaijan relocates 98 more families to Aghdam, Khojavand cities

    Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to Aghdam and Khojavand cities on Friday, Report informs.

    In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the country's liberated territories continues.

    As part of this phase, 41 families (156 people) are relocated to Aghdam city, and 57 families (206 people) to Khojavand city.

    The residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

    They expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for liberating the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and wished peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this high goal.

    Azerbaijan relocates 98 more families to Aghdam, Khojavand cities
    Azerbaijan relocates 98 more families to Aghdam, Khojavand cities
    Azerbaijan relocates 98 more families to Aghdam, Khojavand cities
    Azerbaijan relocates 98 more families to Aghdam, Khojavand cities
    Azerbaijan relocates 98 more families to Aghdam, Khojavand cities
    Azerbaijan relocates 98 more families to Aghdam, Khojavand cities
    Azerbaijan relocates 98 more families to Aghdam, Khojavand cities
    Azerbaijan relocates 98 more families to Aghdam, Khojavand cities
    Azerbaijan relocates 98 more families to Aghdam, Khojavand cities
    Azerbaijan relocates 98 more families to Aghdam, Khojavand cities
    Azerbaijan relocates 98 more families to Aghdam, Khojavand cities
    Azerbaijan relocates 98 more families to Aghdam, Khojavand cities

    The Great Return State Program Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Photo
    Ağdam və Xocavənd şəhərlərinə növbəti köç karvanları yola salınıb
    Photo
    В Агдам и Ходжавенд выехали очередные группы бывших вынужденных переселенцев

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