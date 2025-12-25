Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Azerbaijan relocates 308 more residents to Aghdam city

    Domestic policy
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 09:20
    Azerbaijan relocates 308 more residents to Aghdam city

    In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as part of the Great Return to the country's liberated territories, Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to the Aghdam city on Thursday, Report informs.

    As part of this phase, 83 families, comprising 308 individuals, were relocated to the city.

    Aghdam residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

    They expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for liberating the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and wished peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this high goal.

    Azerbaijan Aghdam Great Return resettlement relocation
    Photo
    Ağdam şəhərinə növbəti köç karvanı yola salınıb
    Photo
    Очередная группа переселенцев отправилась в Агдам

    Latest News

    09:59

    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.62 per barrel

    Energy
    09:51

    Father of national hero seeks punishment for those responsible for AZAL plane crash

    Incident
    09:42
    Photo
    Video

    Victims of Baku-Grozny plane crash commemorated in Baku

    Incident
    09:38

    4 dead, 3 missing in coal mine accident in SW China

    Other countries
    09:27

    CBA currency exchange rates (25.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan relocates 308 more residents to Aghdam city

    Domestic policy
    09:15

    China's FDI in Azerbaijan exceeded $400M by June 2025

    Finance
    09:12

    PM: Georgia aims to make Middle Corridor most reliable, safest corridor in region

    Region
    09:11

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.12.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed