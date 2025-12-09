Azerbaijan may include childhood cancer treatment in compulsory health insurance system

Azerbaijan is considering including cancer treatment for children and adolescents in the compulsory health insurance package starting in 2027, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis, Report informs.

According to him, a corresponding draft is already being developed.

The prime minister also announced that the range of medications covered by the CHI will significantly expand in the coming years:

"The system will include medications for outpatient treatment of cardiovascular diseases from 2026, gastrointestinal diseases from 2028, and respiratory diseases from 2029," Asadov noted.

The head of government noted that over 2 billion manats are allocated in the budget for healthcare next year, including for providing the population with high-quality medical services and medications.

($1=1.7 manats)