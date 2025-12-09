Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan may include childhood cancer treatment in compulsory health insurance system

    Domestic policy
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 12:25
    Azerbaijan may include childhood cancer treatment in compulsory health insurance system

    Azerbaijan is considering including cancer treatment for children and adolescents in the compulsory health insurance package starting in 2027, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis, Report informs.

    According to him, a corresponding draft is already being developed.

    The prime minister also announced that the range of medications covered by the CHI will significantly expand in the coming years:

    "The system will include medications for outpatient treatment of cardiovascular diseases from 2026, gastrointestinal diseases from 2028, and respiratory diseases from 2029," Asadov noted.

    The head of government noted that over 2 billion manats are allocated in the budget for healthcare next year, including for providing the population with high-quality medical services and medications.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Azerbaijan cancer treatment compulsory health insurance
    2027-ci ildən uşaq və yeniyetmələrdə onkoloji xəstəliklərin müalicəsi icbari tibbi sığorta hesabına aparıla bilər
    В Азербайджане лечение онкологии у детей могут включить в систему ОМС с 2027 года

    Latest News

    13:06

    Azerbaijan launches Industry 4.0 readiness program to boost industrial transformation

    ICT
    13:05

    Kyrgyzstan interested in using capabilities of Azerbaijani satellites

    ICT
    13:01

    Azerbaijan, US discuss acceleration of TRIPP project

    Infrastructure
    12:45
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's defense minister hails NATO's role in ensuring peace and security worldwide

    Military
    12:36

    Azerbaijan's parliament approves amendments to tax and insurance laws

    Finance
    12:25

    Azerbaijan may include childhood cancer treatment in compulsory health insurance system

    Domestic policy
    12:23

    Azerbaijani PM: Share of non-oil and gas sector in GDP to exceed 80%

    Finance
    12:14

    Azerbaijan advancing efforts to establish military-industrial cluster

    Domestic policy
    12:13

    Azerbaijan's economy grows by 1.6%

    Finance
    All News Feed