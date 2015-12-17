Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey defense ministers held trilateral meeting

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Georgian Defense Minister Tinatin Khidasheli and Turkish Minister of National Defense Ismet Yilmaz was held in Istanbul, Turkey. Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, prospects of trilateral defense cooperation between the two countries, development processes in the world and the region, activities to ensure peace, stability and economic development in the region and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The meeting has declared that the rising level of strategic partnership relations between the three countries reflects the will of their peoples.

Highlighting the signing of the final Protocol reflecting the results of the 8th meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey high-level military dialogue meeting the ministers discussed the ways of developing ties in military, military-technical and military education areas. They also explored opportunities for holding joint trainings.

After the meeting, briefing was held for representatives of mass media.

The mass media were informed about the results of the trilateral meeting of the ministers.