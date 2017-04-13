 Top
    Azerbaijan changes rules for bus transportation of passengers

    Carriers, organizing irregular passenger transportation shall ensure pre-trip medical examination of drivers

    Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Carriers, organizing irregular passenger transportation shall ensure pre-trip technical inspection of a vehicle and medical examination of drivers in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, Cabinet of Ministers amended "Rules for motor bus transportation of passengers and cargo".

    So far, carriers together with customers organized bus route time tables taking into account safety requirements for passengers transportation, as well as leisure and work pattern. Now pre-trip technical inspection of a vehicle and medical examination of drivers shall be ensured. Registration form of results of pre-trip technical inspection of vehicles will be conducted in the "Pre-trip technical inspection magazine of a vehicle", defined by the Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ministry.  

