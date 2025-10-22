Azerbaijan approves master plan of Khudat city
Domestic policy
- 22 October, 2025
- 10:24
The General Development Plan for the Azerbaijani city of Khudat until 2042 has been approved, Report informs.
The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
