Azerbaijan approves master plan of Khudat city

    Domestic policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 10:24
    The General Development Plan for the Azerbaijani city of Khudat until 2042 has been approved, Report informs.

    The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

    Xudat şəhərinin Baş planı təsdiq edilib
    Утвержден Генплан города Худат

